Davenport police are investigating a New Year's Day shooting. They say a man was shot in the leg.

It happened at about 2:00am near 17th and Sturdevant St.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were considered non-life threatening

No word on any arrests so far.

The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125.