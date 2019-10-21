Davenport police respond to fifth shooting investigation in span of 5 days

A 17-year-old is being charged after a shots fired incident in Davenport. Police say this happened early Sunday morning.

Police say just before 12:40 a.m. they were called to the 1700 block of Calvin Street for a report of shots being fired.

As officers responded to the call, police say dispatch provided a description of the vehicle and officers found that vehicle in the area of Central Park and Clark Street.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspect drove away from officers, authorizing a pursuit according to police.

Police pursued the suspect and the vehicle to the area of Telegraph Road and Pine Street where officers were able to perform a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver and were able to stop the vehicle.

Police say two juveniles were detained. The driver, a 17-year-old, was charged with several traffic-related offenses and another 17-year-old was a passenger in the car. Police did find a gun in the area and found a scene of fired cartridge cases in the 1700 block of Calvin Street.

No injuries were reported, however, a squad vehicle was damaged in the PIT maneuver.

Detectives are following up on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola".