Davenport police respond to shots fired call, four men taken into custody

Four men are charged after Davenport police officers were called to a shots fired report Wednesday night.

Officers say they were called just after 9:30 p.m. in reference to a report of shots fired. Officers arrived in the 1000 block of West 15th Street and officers say they saw a large group of people disperse.

Several people were detained according to police while officers investigated the incident.

Officers say a preliminary investigation indicated a disturbance which led to a fight on the front porch of a home in the area. During the fight, two windows were broken from the home. Officers say while those involved ran from the area, witnesses heard what they believed to be gunshots.

Officers were able to obtain a warrant for the home and they arrested four men. Officers say one person reported minor injuries from being cut by glass. They were treated at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. In addition to the broken windows of the home, one vehicle was damaged. Officers say no gun was recovered.

Police say four men were arrested as a result of this incident.

21-year-old Tyrees True, of Davenport, was arrested and charged with Drug Tax Stamp and Possession with Intent to Deliver, both are felonies. He was released on own recognizance.

Officials say True "knowingly and willfully committed Possession with Intent to Deliver." Officials say True had a ziplock bag with six Adderall prescription pills inside and a torn plastic bag with 11 Adderall prescription pills. According to police, True admitted post-Miranda that he sells the pills and got them from a friend. True also failed to affix a drug tax stamp to the pills according to police.

Police also arrested 18-year-old Maurice Hughes, of Davenport. Hughes was also released on own recognizance and is charged with a misdemeanor count of Possession of Controlled Substance and a misdemeanor count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Police say during the incident, Hughes was searched and officers found a scale that is typically used to weigh drugs. Officials say during the search, they found 1.65 grams of marijuana in a bag. Officers say Hughes knowingly possessed drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance.

18-year-old Angel Ochoa, of Davenport, was also arrested. Ochoa was released on his own recognizance and was charged with Interference with Officials Acts and Possession of a Controlled Substance, both misdemeanors.

Police say while arriving in the area for the shots fired call, officers got out of their cars and gave demands to Ochoa. Officials say he Ochoa was told several times to get on the ground. Officials say Ochoa failed to listen and refused their orders, resulting in officers grabbing Ochoa and assisted him to the ground.

During a consent search, officers say they located a marijuana blunt on Ochoa.

42-year-old Jonakio Williams Sr., of Davenport, was arrested and remains in custody. He is charged with a felony count of Probation Violation and a misdemeanor count of Interference with Official Acts.

Officials say Williams Sr. ran away from police once they arrived and he ignored officers once he was told to stop running. After a short pursuit, police say he was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives are following up on this incident and no further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola."