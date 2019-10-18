Davenport police respond to shots fired near Brady Street Stadium

Davenport police are on scene near Brady Street Stadium after a report of shots fired.

TV6 has a crew on scene. They tell us police are searching the area of E. 36th Street and Davenport Avenue, near the stadium.

Witnesses say they heard shots fired before 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police say officers found shell casings near the Chuck E. Cheese on Kimberly Road, but there are no reports of any damage from gunfire.

No injuries have been reported.

TV6 is working to get more information and will update this story as we learn more details.

