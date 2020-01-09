Davenport police say suspect may have known 74-year-old man who was strangled

Davenport police tell TV6 there is no information that would indicate a cause for concern for community safety after a 74-year-old man was strangled to death.

Police say while the investigation is ongoing at this time, preliminary information shows the victim knew 19-year-old Charlie Gary III. Police say that information also shows they believe this was not a random incident.

Police say on Tuesday, just before 5:45 p.m., they were called to the 1500 block of LeClaire Street in reference to an unresponsive person. That man, 74-year-old Robert Long, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Gary III, of Davenport, admitted to police that he went into the man's home forcibly with the intent to steal the man's car. Police say Gary III strangled Long, killing him and then stole property and his car and left the scene. Police say they later located Gary in Long's vehicle when he was arrested.

Gary III has been charged with 1st-degree murder, 1st-degree robbery and 1st-degree burglary in reference to the incident. He's currently being held at the Scott County Jail.

Gary III made his first appearance in Scott County Thursday morning via video arraignment.

The judge ordered Gary III to be held without bond and they set a preliminary hearing for January 17. The judge also informed Gary III that he was wanted out of Rock Island County on charges of robbery, theft and aggravated battery.

The judge did not take any action on the extradition matter and said the bond in the Illinois case is $100,000.