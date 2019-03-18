Davenport police searching for man after armed robbery at O'Reilly Auto Parts

Police are investigating after an armed robbery happened in Davenport Monday morning.

Police say they were called to 2020 East Locust Street, O'Reilly Auto Parts, for a report of a robbery shortly before 8 a.m.

Officials say a man displayed a gun and demanded money. The suspect, who is described as a tall white man, wearing dark clothes and is "skinny build", ran from the business.

Police say responding officers are searching the area with K9's and no suspect is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola."