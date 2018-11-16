Davenport police searching for man considered armed and dangerous

A man listed as having "violent tendencies" is wanted by the Davenport Police Department, the Scott County Sheriff's Office and the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. He was also listed as armed and dangerous.

Officials say 31-year-old Michael Christopher Lewis is wanted for six counts of Parole Violation.

Lewis is described as a black man with brown eyes and who is bald.

Lewis is 6'1" and approximately 205-pounds.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.