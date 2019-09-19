Davenport police searching for man wanted for assault, escape; considered armed and dangerous

Have you seen this man? Police say he is wanted by Davenport police for assault and escape on four original charges.

De Jay Thorpe Jr., 22 (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

22-year-old De Jay Thorpe Jr. is 5'5", 181 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Escape on original charges of Criminal Mischief, Eluding, Car Thet and Controlled Substance Violation.

He is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

If you know where he is, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500, or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.