Davenport police searching for man with "violent tendencies"

Davenport police are looking for a man that is considered armed and dangerous.

Evan Wooten, 27 (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Police say 27-year-old Evan Wooten is wanted for Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony and two counts of Failure to Appear and Domestic Abuse.

Wooten is 6' tall and 205 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

If you know where he is, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or use the app P3 Tips. DO NOT APPROACH HIM! All tips are anonymous, and you could earn some Christmas cash!

