Police with the Davenport Police Department is asking for the community's help with finding a missing man.

Police say 62-year-old Steven Bradford, was reported missing.

Steven is described as a 5'9 man, weighing 248-pounds with black and brown eyes.

Police say Steven was last seen wearing a black jogging suit with a black winter jacket in the area of 1000 West Locust Street on or around January 22, 2019.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.