Davenport police spot stolen car with seven people inside; six minors charged

Six minors were taken into custody early Monday morning after police spotted a stolen car driving through a yard in east Davenport.

Police say around 1:30 a.m., they spotted a stolen 2020 Honda Civic with seven people inside the car.

Police say the driver was driving through a yard in east Davenport.

Officers followed the vehicle until it reached the 1800 block of Scott Street at which point seven people exited the vehicle and ran.

Officials say a foot pursuit spanned several blocks and six of the people inside the vehicle, who are minors, were taken into custody.

The six are charged with interference with official acts and 1st-degree theft.

The minors were turned over to the Juvenile Detention Center.