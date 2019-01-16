Davenport police warn of scam that asks for money to avoid being arrested

Police in Davenport are warning residents of a new scam.

Police say they have been contacted to the scam that targets residents and uses threats of arrest to get money from the victims.

The suspect(s) inform victims they will be arrested unless they pay a large fine and give instructions on hwo to pay the fine on pre-paid cards.

Officers say the number for the Davenport Police Department may pop up on the caller ID due to the use of a "spoof app." Officers also say the suspects use names of Davenport Police Officers.

Davenport police say they will not attempt to solicit money from anyone over the phone and legal fines cannot be paid on those types of pre-paid cards.

Residents are urged to not pay the fine and contact the police department directly at 563-326-7979.