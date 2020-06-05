Davenport protesters call for change to racial injustice in America

Hundreds of people gathered at Vander Veer Park in Davenport on Thursday to protest social injustices.

Protesters gathered in Davenport's Vander Veer Park on Thursday.

The Black Lives Matter protest remained peaceful as people listened, chanted and called for change.

"You know what? We understand that all lives matter. We understand that every life matters, but right now it's about black lives," one of the speakers said as a chant of 'black lives matter' erupted in the crowd.

"We all need to standup for one another and have a voice," protester Charmaine Clark said, "It's the power of our voices all coming together and being unified. And just showing it's people of all races that are coming together that have seen this injustice. And they want better. Not only for people that are black, but for everyone."

"Everyone is paying attention now. And hopefully some real change does come out of all of this." protester Tre Weeks said, "If you're quiet about all of the issues that are happening, you're not helping the solution. You got to speak up. You got to be able to tell everyone about what's happening, because if you don't then you're just as bad as everyone doing the wrongs to everyone else."

Just over a week after the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody, protests continue across the country, with no sign of slowing down.

"These people know what they're fighting for. They're not fighting it just to fight it. They know that something's wrong and we all should too," protester Cierra Evans said.

As so many Americans seek change, some remain hopeful it will come.

"I think it might this time. I think it definitely could. We've been hoping and praying for years and years and years. Hopefully this is the time," Weeks said.

Davenport Police Chief Sikorski, Davenport Mayor Matson, Bettendorf Chief Kimball and Scott Co. Sheriff Lane attended the protest to show their solidarity.