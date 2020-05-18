Davenport public pools to stay closed this summer

Davenport officials said Monday that Dohse, Fejervery, and Annie Wittenmyer pools and aquatic centers this summer out of an abundance of caution for patrons and staff.

City staff over the past two months have continued to review guidelines for safe operations and accommodations to allow public swimming, the city said in a media release.

With over 24,000 pool users each summer, the city said there is still a high exposure potential for coronavirus, especially in sanitation for all surfaces and with maintaining social distancing in the pool and during lifesaving situations.

“With the uncertainty of COVID-19 we feel that every precaution should be taken when considering the use of park spaces and facilities,” Parks and Recreation Director Chad Dyson said. “After careful review, we feel that keeping our pools closed is the best course of action for the safety of our community.”

He continued, “We have made this decision as early as possible in order to allow our staff time to find other summer employment and for residents to plan for other recreational activities.”

Staff will continue to follow recommendations from public health authorities to determine if splashpads and sprayparks at Centennial, Peterson, Cork Hill, and Goose Creek parks will be open this summer.

