Davenport pumping sewage into river

The record flood on the Mississippi River has overwhelmed the wastewater plant in Davenport. As a result, the Scott County Management Agency says it has received approval from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to pump sewage into the river.

According to a news release, the agency says the system is at capacity and without pumping, there would be serious backups throughout the Iowa cities along the river. Officials are trying to find alternatives.

In the meantime, they are reminding people not to walk, swim, or drive through flood waters. Do not drink, cook, or wash clothing with flood waters.

