Davenport puts flood plan in action for this weekend

The Mississippi River is expected to rise more than two feet over flood stage this weekend.

The City of Davenport is preparing. Water is over most of LeClaire park and lower parking lots. Crews are also closing more roads. Part of the flood wall is set-up at Modern Woodmen Park and the entrance to Credit Island is closed.

City officials say this weekend it may close around a mile-and-a-half stretch of river drive due to flooding. The potential closure would impact River Drive from near Marquette Street all the way up to the area of Federal Street. This will be necessary only if the water gets high enough. The river is expected to crest at around 17 feet.

You can look at the river levels on our website.

