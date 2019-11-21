Davenport reaches tentative agreement with Viking Cruises

The City of Davenport has reached a tentative agreement with river cruise company, Viking Cruises.

The Switzerland-based company is known for its luxury cruises on European rivers, but now wants to bring that experience to the Mississippi River.

The agreement gives Viking Cruises a 20 year lease of docking space at River Heritage Park. The company would pay the city one dollar per passenger, as part of the deal. If approved by the city, it would start as early as 2022.

In a statement to TV6, Alderman At-Large Kyle Gripp said:

"I’m very excited about the prospect of Viking Cruises docking in the city of Davenport. There’s been a mutual interest for several years and now that Viking is ready to launch its Mississippi Cruise we’re happy to welcome them to our community. This is a great opportunity to showcase our downtown, riverfront and the greater Quad City Area. The agreement will be vetted and voted on by the Riverfront Improvement Commission before heading to the city council.

This is something both groups have been hopeful for for the past few years and we’re excited to review the agreement, have the conversation, and hopefully welcome Viking to our Riverfront."

The Riverfront Improvement Commission will vote on the agreement on Tuesday, Nov. 26. If it passes, the Davenport City Council will vote on it in December.