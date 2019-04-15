Davenport removes four members of Civil Rights Commission

The Mayor of Davenport has notified the removal of four members of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission on Monday, April 15, 2019. The four include Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger, Shylee Garrett, Judy Shawver, and Benjamin Hahn.

According to a statement, the mayor said, "This unfortunate decision follows months of their refusing to respect state and local laws including refusing to recognize new commission members."

Replacement members will be confirmed during an upcoming meeting of the Davenport City Council.