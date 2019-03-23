Davenport residents clean up major corridors

All across the City of Davenport today from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. community members gathered to pick up litter along major corridors.

The city says this time of year winter and snow often leaves behind debris leaving the community to look less than inviting. Many that volunteered Saturday say they found a lot of trash, but are glad to clean up the environment.

“With the climate and how bad it's getting I just want to help out the community and contribute to whatever I can. It’s always good to give back. Just do our part that's all we can do,” said volunteers.

The major corridors that were cleaned are Welcome Way, East 53rd Street, East Kimberly Road, Rockingham Road, and West Kimberly. The city collected the bagged trash.

