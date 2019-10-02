Davenport residents not sure if new pavement will reduce flooding in neighborhood

People in a West Davenport neighborhood say they're tired of dealing with a rough road that tends to flood. They say the problems only got worse when the city installed permeable pavement. Wednesday morning, Davenport Public Works crew started removing it after it didn't hold up well to traffic.

For people living in the neighborhood, it also means saying goodbye to their driveway for a couple months. While the city says the pavement helped reduce flooding. Residents say the opposite.

“A 15 minute wait I have to do every time it's a huge rain. I have to warn all of my friends or anyone coming over that you got to be aware that you might get your car stuck if you are going to drive to my house,” said Erik Moon, a neighbor in the area.

Fairmount Street will be closed between Lombard and West Central Park. Public Works plans to replace the pavement with a concrete street surface.

“They're just kind of trying to make people happy, but I don't know if it's actually going to cause a good difference,” said Moon.

Erik Moon, who lives in the neighborhood says this is a continued failure.

“You think they would do a better solution than this experimental brick pavement that they decided to do,” he said.

Moon says in the meantime they will wait and see what will happen.

“Maybe, it's a really expensive solution and maybe, that's why they don't want to do it,” he said.

Moon says the permeable pavement was also installed on North Gayman Avenue but the road is holding up since there is less traffic on that block.

The City has suggested people park their cars on side streets as they work to finish the road. The work is estimated to be done by late November. With Lincoln remaining closed through October, Division St is the recommended north/south route.

The new design for the North Fairmount section will return the street to original concrete paving at a cost of $300,000.