Davenport restaurant and tattoo shop among businesses reopening with changes

Many Iowa businesses were allowed to reopen Friday, May 15th.TV6 spoke with a Davenport restaurant and tattoo shop about the changes that they’ve made for the new openings.

Armored Gardens is one of the restaurants serving customers inside for the first time in months. Co-Owner Dan Bush said they did a lot of prepping and changed the restaurant's open concept.

“We put up no-touch menus. We have hand sanitizer stations and then we just changed a lot of little things, you know, from plexiglass partitions, just to keep our employees and our customers safe,” Bush said.

The remodel also included short walls being built between booths and tables. The restaurant also switched up its layout in their outdoor patio. With all the new transitions Bush said it feels like they’re opening for the first time all over again.

“Our capacity’s around 160 people and then inside its about 90 people so we're one of the larger restaurants, especially our outdoor area in the Quad Cities. So I think that definitely works to our advantage, with the 50% capacity rule,” Bush said.

Bush also said the staff is ready to come back.

“The staff’s been super positive about everything that’s happening and all the changes we’ve been making and I think they’re just as excited as we are to have a busy day,” Bush said.

The restaurant is not taking reservations and everything is at a first come first served basis.

Other businesses, like Tooth and Nail Tattoo shop, are also making changes to their operations. The owners, Manda and Chadillac Rexx said they implemented new procedures and had some they never needed to change.

“If you're getting worked on, then you're allowed in the studio in the booth of the person that you're getting worked on by. Every single person has to get their temperature taken when they come in and use hand sanitizer. We have a booth set up to wash hands," said Manda Rexx.

The changes also shift the way they interact with their customers.

“I think the most challenging thing is not being able to interact with our clients as much as we typically do. Usually, I'm talking to people and chatting with them when they're out here in the lobby. Now we have social distancing spots set up in the hallway so everybody’s six feet apart," Manda said.

Right now, customers are required to wear a mask and have to sign a new release form specifically for COVID. The Rexx’s said cleanliness has always been a part of their normal practices and they use a Statim to sterilize equipment.

“We do use our Statim on a regular basis as is where we're using it even more now we can sanitize grips. all of our jewelry has a pass-fail test in it so you can see right away that things are sterilized. the way that they're supposed to be,” Manda said.

As the shop celebrates its fifth anniversary, they have had a lot of support, with hundreds of messages flooding in overnight.

“...To feel that kind of love and support that these people really want to see us, you know, stay here, be open and, you know, be able to help them is... it's just nice,” said Chadillac.

“We’re 100% nonessential. You do not need us to survive. However, we're really good for mental morale, happiness, stress relief, it is a really big outlet for a lot of people, which is really really awesome that we're able to provide that to people and make people happy on a regular basis,” Manda said.