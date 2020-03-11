Davenport retirement community holds talk about Parkinson's disease

The number of people diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at a Davenport retirement community is growing. Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. Senior Star at Elmore Place in Davenport is hosting an informational meeting about the latest findings on Parkinson’s.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson’s disease.

Once a week Rita Rekemeyer practices her vocal speech with staff at Senior Star. The exercise is part of her routine to help with her Parkinson’s diagnosis she got 15 years ago.

“I can't do the things I used to do like sewing and knitting and crocheting,” Rekemeyer said.

It hasn't been easy and her ability to move and do things on her own continues to become difficult. That’s why her family moved her into this retirement community.

“It's not a fun disease to have. Everybody's different, everybody has different things that go wrong with them,” he said.

The Parkinson specific exercises provided by the staff have helped. Tonight, one of Iowa’s leading specialists on neurological disorders Dr. Shim from the University of Iowa Hospitals will speak about his latest research on Parkinson's disease and how to navigate life after the diagnosis.

“We see a lot of residents with Parkinson’s disease and we like to provide education on different diseases,” Brittinie Larson, Assistant Health Services Director.

The hope is to educate and show the residents they are not alone in this fight and to help them be independent.

“Not just doing things for them but encouraging them to still try and keep that independence,” Larson said.

For Rekemeyer, it's a chance for her to use her hands to create art pieces that bring her joy.

“It just puts me into another world,” he said.

The event is taking place at 4502 Elmore Avenue. It begins at 6:30 p.m. is free and open to the public.

