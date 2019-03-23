Davenport salon gives free haircuts to Kings Harvest Homeless Shelter guest

A Davenport salon gave free haircuts to anyone staying at Kings Harvest Homeless Shelter.

Cosmetologists at Suzanne & Co Salon helped around 37 people. The salon stylists say this was the first time they have done this and wanted to give back. Many of the participants say getting the free haircut was a blessing. Especially for some, who say it has been at least six months since they got their hair cut.

“It feels like a blessing and that's exactly what it is, it's a blessing and it feels good. These girls come here and spend their time doing this for us that's awesome,” said Toney Robinson, who received a haircut.

“It feels real nice, much-needed haircut and trim and I thank these ladies very much,” said Michael Berkemann, who received a haircut.

“It's really special, it makes me feel really warm inside and everything like that. They’ve all been very appreciative,” said Liberty Sparks, cosmetologists at Suzanne & Co Salon.

Participants signed up one month in advance for the haircut.

