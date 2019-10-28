Davenport school board hears parent concerns about high school scheduling

The Davenport school board held an open discussion about its decision in May to switch high school students to traditional scheduling.

In May , the board voted to switch high schools from block to traditional schedules by Fall 2020.

This is set to impact Central, West and North.

Many parents and students at the meeting on Monday said they came to the meeting to talk about why they prefer to stick to block scheduling.

Block scheduling consists of four 90 minute classes, whereas traditional scheduling consists of seven 50 minute classes.

Some parents said the quality of student learning will suffer if the high schools switch to traditional schedules.

They said block schedules give students more time to work with teachers, travel to other schools for AP classes, and take extra curricular activities and classes that prepare them for college.

However, the board said it stands with its decision to switch to traditional scheduling because it will save money.

“Unless we can find an extra $1.2 million in somebody’s closet or their pair of pants there’s not a whole lot of other options here,” said Dr. Allison Beck. “As much as I’d like to make everyone happy, it's just not possible. One of the things I was elected to do was to make the tough decisions.”

The board said the switch will save the district over $1 million.

The Davenport Community School District said traditional scheduling requires 20 less full-time employees compared to block scheduling.

