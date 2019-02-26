Davenport school bus involved in crash while students on board

Davenport school officials say no injuries were reported after a school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning.

"A school bus carrying two Special Needs students was traveling southbound on Grand & Douglas Ct.," school officials tell TV6. "A car coming off a dead end street failed to stop at the stop sign and hit the front side of the bus."

Officials say two students, the bus driver and bus monitor were all on board at the time of the crash. They were examined at the scene and were cleared.