Davenport school day to be 20 min. longer

The school day will soon be 20 minutes longer for students in the Davenport Community School District.

In order to make up time lost to snow days, students at every Davenport school will start the day 10 minutes earlier and end the day 10 minutes later beginning on Monday, March 4.

In addition, beginning March 6 there will be no more early release on Wednesdays for the remainder of the school year, and April 22 will now be a snow makeup day instead of being part of spring break.

The district says the last student day will now be June 6, and the last teacher day will be June 10 – unless there are more cancellations due to bad weather between now and then.

Other Quad City Area districts are also amending their schedules due to days lost to bad weather.

The Rock Island-Milan School District has posted an updated schedule here to accommodate snow days, and the Bettendorf Community School District has also posted an adjusted schedule.