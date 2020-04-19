Davenport school district keeping grade levels the same

Grade levels in the Davenport School District will remain the same for the 2020-2021 school year, that’s according to Monroe Elementary School.

The elementary posted on their Facebook, “we are excited that we get to keep ALL of our students next year! In case you haven't heard, beginning in the 2020-2021 school year, 6th grades in the DCSD will be moved to the elementary schools. Intermediate schools will be 7th and 8th grades and high schools will remain 9th-12th. Please note that this is NOT in response to the COVID-19. This plan was in the works long before the pandemic hit. This is a fantastic opportunity for your children to remain in the nurturing environments that you and they know so well,”

TV6 has reached out to the district for more information.

