Davenport school district looks to downsize to eliminate $13 million in overspending

A hot topic at today's Davenport Community School District board meeting --- balancing the district's budget to comply with state requirements.

Right now it seems staff will take the hit.

The school district has to cut $13 million due to overspending. The district is looking to downsize to save money, a move that is outlined in the district's 5-year budget plan which was approved on Monday.

Interim superintendent Schneckloth says that staff makes up a large part of budget costs. The newly approved budget plan calls for cutting a total of 21 employees and administrators by next school year.

More of those cuts are expected for the 2020-21 school year.

It’s been recommended that the board approve an early retirement incentive this year to get the ball rolling on staff reductions.

The state education department is monitoring the Davenport school district for various issues, the budget overspending is one of those.