Davenport schools address questions regarding prom, graduation and the school year

Superintendent for the Davenport Community School District, Robert Kobylski, addressed the community in a video on Monday evening.

In the video the superintendent addressed multiple questions regarding the latest with COVID-19.

Last week, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced schools would not be returning to a face-to-face environment for the remainder of the school year. This raised a handful of questions regarding how the rest of the school year will look, including the fate of prom and graduation.

You can watch the video below. TV6 has also provided a transcription of the video that you can read below the video.

Transcription of superintendent Kobylski's video:

On the governor's announcement last week:

"You’ve heard from the governor, last week Friday, that our school year from a face-to-face learning prospective from utilizing our brick and mortar buildings with our teachers and students our school year has come to an end. It’s sad in many ways because the interaction between students and teachers and families and the entire school system is an important part of our social fabric and it’s something that – it’s okay to feel sad about that and please know that we do as an educational institution. But we’re going to do great things over the course of the next six weeks, we’ve been doing that already for the last couple weeks and let me explain what I mean by that."

Planning on students not returning to school:

"We’ve been, our goal has been to layer our capacity as a school system so that every week we’re sort of building speed. It’s akin to getting onto the on-ramp of a highway where you’ve got to get up to 60 miles an hour but it’s not an instantaneous process. You start going 20, 30, 40, 50 and the next thing you know you’re on the highway. So, a month ago we, we came to realize as a team that it more than likely was going to be the outcome that we saw on Friday that our school year was going to come to an end. So, we started planning with the idea that our students would not be returning to our actual schools this year. That proved to be a fortuitous decision because I do believe we’re very well positioned to be successful heading into the next six weeks on instruction. And let me describe what that’s going to look like."

Adjusting the educational process of virtual learning:

"We’ve layered our educational processes so far where our teachers had to learn a brand-new learning platform, Google Classroom, and we’ve been able to manage that quite well. Last week we launched that classroom and we have our web links for every single classroom for families to connect into and to connect with their teacher. Last week our focus was on connecting and getting that up and running so that families and students would get comfortable for how that interaction would look with their teacher in this new digital world. This week we’re going to take things to the next level. We will continue that engagement that you had last week. We’ve asked our teachers to create a video that they can put in the website. A video that can be accessed at any time during the day. One of the things we learned about our families and some of the interaction that we’ve had in the emails is that not everyone is available at the same time every day to be part of a classroom environment. So, that if you want to work with your child on a third-grade project that a teacher has put out there and you want to do that at 7 o’clock at night or 3 in the afternoon, at 9 in the morning, that video will be available for you to access whenever you need to. We’re also asking our teachers to do a minimum of one video conference with an entire class in front so that the students have an opportunity to see their teacher, interact live with their teacher, as well as their students. That’s a fresh start on that this week, that will only ramp up and continue in the weeks moving forward. So, we’re very excited to start expanding those opportunities, building up speed so that as we get on this new highway of learning we’ll be at full speed as quickly as possible. So, you’ll see those changes."

Some families have not connected with new learning platform:

"We also have a number of families that still have not connected to us and our new Google Classroom learning platform. We will actually be making personal phone calls this week to these families to try and figure out how we can help them engage and what that would look like. I have a list of 20 students that I’ll be calling and families just to see what we can do as a school system to make sure that they engage with their educational processes. So, that will continue moving forward and we’re very excited to start ramping up what the instruction looks like, day by day, week by week and over the course of the next five weeks we will certainly put in our best effort to have the instructional and learning platform look as close to possible as what you would see in a classroom. So, we’re excited about those pieces."

Picking up belongings left in the schools:

"A couple other things I think you should know also. Clearly, since the school year’s over, your students have left things behind in their lockers. There’s articles of clothing, there are a few students that still have Chrome Books that they need to pick up. Fortunately, our schools have been on a tight lockdown over the course of the last three weeks. What I mean by that is there hasn’t been a person in or out of the building except the custodian to clean, and that includes principals. They haven’t been allowed to go into their building, which means all of the lockers, all of the materials in the lockers are virus-free. They haven’t come in contact with human beings for three weeks. Right now, we’re working on a logistical structure where we can do a curbside pick-up of all the materials and things that students have left behind, knowing that these need to be picked up. The plan is to have that roll out early next week where you can just come, give a name, we’ll have a large black bag filled with whatever was in that locker and be able to pass that out in a curbside format. Please know that’s coming down the road."

Will graduation be cancelled?:

"I’m getting a whole host of questions when it comes to graduation and prom. I have a separate video that I’ll be putting together for seniors and their families. The bottom line is nothing has been cancelled yet when it comes to graduation. We’re looking at multiple possibilities of how we can celebrate and acknowledge the good work of our graduating seniors. Knowing that this is an important milestone, not only in their life, but also a very important milestone for the entire families. So, we’re keeping all of our options open, nothing is officially cancelled, but we’re going to have to be mindful of what the health circumstances are as we get closer to June and perhaps well have to do a virtual graduation with maybe a celebratory piece that comes sometime thereafter. But again, we’ll keep all our options open with that."

Will prom be cancelled?:

"Prom is a little bit more problematic. Typically at prom I would imagine you would like to dance and that’s probably not something we should be doing right about now so I would strongly suspect that we’ll be making an announcement very soon that prom is not going to be an option for us moving through the rest of the year. I know it’s a big event for a whole host of individuals but I just don’t see circumstances where the health situation would allow us to do that."