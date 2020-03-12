Davenport schools cancels spring break booster club trips amid coronavirus concerns

The Davenport Community School District has canceled all spring break Booster Club trips for high school students set to leave Friday and recalled those currently traveling.

According to a statement from the district:

"At the Davenport Community School District, the health and safety of our students is of utmost importance to us.

With the recent changes in recommendations from the WHO, CDC, as well as regional and local health care experts regarding the Coronavirus, we have made the decision to cancel all spring break Booster Club trips for our high school students set to leave tomorrow, and recall those currently traveling.

While the trips are not academic, school or District sponsored, the health of our students, chaperones and overall community needs to be our first priority during this time."

