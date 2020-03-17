Davenport School District holds press conference on decision to close schools amid coronavirus concerns

TV6 is experiencing some technical difficulties live streaming the Davenport Community School District’s press conference Tuesday morning.

During Tuesday's press conference, Superintendent Robert Kobylski said the district is “well-practiced” in providing and delivering free and reduced meals for students who qualify for them.

Currently, about 64 percent of students qualify, he said.

Kobylski said sack meals will be available for pick-up next week. Drive-up locations will be determined over the next day or two, he said.

Students and parents will not be allowed in the school, but there will be an opportunity to pick-up materials that have been left behind, Kobylski said.

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Sunday recommended that all K-12 school districts close from Monday, March 16, through April 10.

On Monday, the Scott County Health Department took the position that the school district follow the recommendation.

Classes in Davenport will resume April 13.

Bettendorf, North Scott and Pleasant Valley school districts also announced they would close.

The district said in a media release Monday that it will provide some form of pick-up meal support similar to what has been made available to in past summers.

The district also said state associations have suspended all athletic, music, and speech practices/contact, games and performance through April 12.

