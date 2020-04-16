Davenport schools meal sites closed Friday; will offer extra meal Thursday

Due to the expectant weather on Friday, officials with the Davenport Community School District have announced they will be closed on Friday. Due to the closure, they will be offering an extra meal on Thursday, April 16.

What parents/guardians need to know:

- Any child between the ages of 1-18 years old may receive a lunch and breakfast at no cost at one of the following locations between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Monday - Friday:

1. Achievement Service Center, located at 1702 N. Main Street, Davenport

2. Sudlow, located at 1414 East Locust Street, Davenport

3. Williams, located at 3040 North Division, Davenport

4. Frank L. Smart, located at 1934 West 5th Street, Davenport

5. Wood, located at 5701 North Division, Davenport

6. Buffalo Elementary, 1000 Jefferson Street, Buffalo

They are reminding those driving to one of the meal sites to open the trunk of their car, or leave a seat open where staff can place the food.

Officials say this is in effort to help reduce contact and practice a higher level of social distancing for the Davenport Community School District team, parents and students.

Officials say the child does not need to be present, but parent or guardian will be asked to provide child's name and school.