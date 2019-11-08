Davenport service helps families take care of loved ones with Alzheimer's

There are an estimated 16 million family members in the United States, who are taking care of loved ones with Alzheimer’s.

As Eva Campbell makes her way to the dining room inside of Jane’s Place. She is greeted by staff waiting to assist her. She’s been coming to the adult day service for a while.

“She's safe here, she's happy here. She likes the people that work here,” said Cheryl Miller, Eva’s daughter.

The place that's licensed through the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is located inside the Center for Active Seniors (CASI) in Davenport. It was founded in 2006, by Jane Folwell. It’s become a safe haven for families with loved ones living with dementia or other cognitive, physical, or social impairments.

Looking at Eva, you would never know she has dementia.

“I don't think it's anything you could ever really prepare for. She would be horrified and that's the hardest thing for me,” said Bonnie Campbell, Eva’s daughter.

The disease that's unseen is deeply felt by her daughters. Who have become her caregivers.

“Because you've lost your mother. She doesn't know who you are. She’s calling you Mariam,” said Miller.

Their hope has been restored since they found Jane’s Place. They say for the first time, they are able to be their mother's daughter.

“When we pick her up, she's sharper, she's conversational, she's engaged, she's observant,” said Bonnie Campbell.

That is what the place hopes to give many families.

“Their families are able to be that care giver that they want to be and that family member that they want to be because they have had that break during the day,” said Crystal Hughes, Program Administrator for Jane’s Place.

Eva’s family also hopes by sharing their story. They can bring attention to dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

“In the state of Iowa there are 65,000 individuals who are living with the disease and in the state of Illinois about 230, 000 individuals. So it certainly affects our community here,” said Megan Pedersen, Program Specialist for Alzheimer’s Association.

A community that now has a support system through Jane’s Place.

November is Alzheimer’s awareness month. The Alzheimer’s Association has free services to help families. The Alzheimer's Association 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900).

You can reach Jane’s Place at 563-265-2001.