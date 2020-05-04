Davenport store continues to thrive; expanding online services

Businesses still open around the Quad Cities are doing what they can to make a profit, while keeping their customers and employees safe. One Davenport store continues to thrive, using social media to help with sales.

Monday, May 4th, was the soft reopening for This ‘N That Warehouse store. The discount store sells food, clothes and general merchandise. During initial closures, the store was solely doing curbside pick up. Now, they’re now open to the public again, however, their social media presence has continued to grow.

“I’ve been doing a lot of things to incorporate social media to keep people more interactive with us,” Makenna Burmeister, the store manager, said.

Their shopping page is constantly posting new items for customers who want to buy online and pick up curbside. Burmeister said they've always had the shopping page, but they never used it as much as they do now.

"We're posting all the time. I mean every minute of every day we're posting on it because we want to make people feel as safe as possible,” she said. “If they don't want to come in and shop with us in-store, we want to give them as many tools and shopping options as possible.”

If customers prefer to shop in person, the store has implemented new procedures to make sure customers are safe. This includes extra sanitizing measures, practicing social distancing, and requiring everyone who wants to come in the store to wear a mask.

"While you're shopping with us, if there's anything that you touch, we have baskets and carts in every aisle that you throw in there before you put it back on the shelf. So we're trying to do as much as humanly possible to make sure everyone's safety while they're in here,” Burmeister said.

She also said they're thankful for their customers and their support.

For those who still want to shop in person but without others, the store says you can call and set up a 30-minute appointment for a time to shop before their regular hours.

The store is open daily Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm and Sunday from 12 pm to 5 pm.