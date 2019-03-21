Davenport student-built house almost ready for market

The spring housing market will soon be picking up and that includes a house built by Davenport high school students.

A 1590 square foot, 4-bedroom, 3-bath house is almost ready for its first showing. It was built by 10 high school seniors from all three Davenport high schools.

Students like Deandre Blackcloud say it's a great opportunity to learn first-hand about the building trades.

"The reason I joined this class is I thought it would be interesting to do. Not everyone gets to do this cause, I'm just 18 and still in high school and get to build a house for the first time, Blackcloud said.

The student-built home program in Davenport dates back to the 1970s. This year's home is located on Eagle Crest Avenue off Locust Street in west Davenport. It will be marketed for under $300,000.

