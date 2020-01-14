Davenport students help detect bacteria in water on trip to Kenya

Students with Davenport West High School are currently in Kenya hoping to detect any traces of water contamination.

Officials with the Davenport Community School District posted to Facebook on Tuesday with the announcement.

"Last week, Brady O'Neil, Davenport West High School student and his teacher, Mr. Smith, embarked on a trip to Kenya," the Facebook post read. "This ambitious student and his teacher arrived in Kenya on Wednesday and will be there until January 22."

Officials say the purpose of the trip was to test water sources to find any traces of water contamination. After running multiple tests, officials say students were able to detect bacteria in the water.

"Once this discovery was made the team got down to work to eliminate the traces of bacteria that they had found by adding chlorine and running additional tests to purify the water," officials said in the post.

The students have also been Facetiming their classroom every morning with their latest findings.

Officials say they will be there until January 22.