Davenport students learn about having purpose and setting goals

There’s an effort to help local students stay on the path of graduating high school. Wednesday afternoon, a Moline man spoke to students at West High School about the importance of finding purpose and having a goal.

Many students like Brisen McDonald who have walked the hallways of West High School have a story.

“I lost two of my brothers to gun violence not just too long ago,” he said.

The sophomore carries the weight of that pain while trying to complete his education.

“You only live once, so either live it right or go down the wrong path and live it wrong,” he said.

“I am valuable, I am valuable, I have a purpose, I have a purpose, said TC Boyd, as he spoke to students.

One by one students filled the auditorium to hear local artist and motivational speaker TC Boyd. Boyd challenged students to stand up, say their goals out loud, and write them down.

He came to speak to the students as part of “iJAG's” program that helps students continue on the right path. “iJAG” which stands for Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates believes having local community members in the schools is important. Boyd says he hopes the students learn the purpose that lives within all of them.

“Once you have a foundation you can go through the different things you experience in life in an easier way,” said Boyd.

For senior Kiersten Prater, she hopes to graduate and go to college.

“I’m keeping my circle small with the people I talk to. Not getting into any trouble and just doing what I know that I can do,” said Prater.

As for McDonald, working hard is what he wants to show his young son.

“Well as of right now, I got a job, so I am trying to move on forward with that,” he said.

Boyd says he hopes to come back and do a hands-on workshop with the students because changing one’s life doesn't happen overnight.

