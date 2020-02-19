Davenport students raise money toward cancer in regional competition

Two Davenport North High School students are competing in an Eastern Iowa competition to raise money towards the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

It’s all a part of the Student of the Year program, which high school students all across the country participate in for an opportunity to learn professional career skills and possibly win scholarships.

This is the first year Eastern Iowa students have the chance to participate in the nationwide initiative.

Allison Greenwood, a Davenport North High School junior, and Marissa Stolfa, a sophomore, are the only students in the Quad Cities chosen to participate in the program. They named their campaign Team CUREageous.

"Our goal right now is $10,000,” said Greenwood. “All the money goes directly towards the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. It's able to help families while children are going through treatments. It helps people who are in remission and finishing up their treatments."

Stolfa sometimes spends over 12 hours a day at school and still finds time to give back.

"I just like to give back to the community and do good things,” Stolfa said. “It makes me feel good. Even if we don't beat everybody in the competition it's still awesome that we're getting the chance to raise money for the patients because that's really all that matters when it comes down to it."

