Davenport students see new drills, beefed-up security in schools

"It’s really sad how huge the violence has become in Davenport," says Robert Greeve.

And that violence has leaked into the lives of young students.

"Lately I think that we've seen now that it’s starting to hit the Midwest, not just other areas."

Greeve is a senior at Davenport West High School. He says he's seen security beef up throughout his high school years. Lockdown drills, double door entries, and constant police surveillance are his new normal.

"I like that they added the door locks where you have to buzz in if you want to get into the school. Now that we have Officer Carter there and we have security monitoring the halls all the time, I feel safe," says Greeve.

Nick Hayes, a senior at Davenport West High School, says he doesn't know what else schools could do to prevent gun incidents.

"I feel like enough is being done right now," says Hayes. "But things always get worse."

Hayes says he can still spot holes in security.

"It wasn’t hard for me to just walk in behind somebody and walk straight into the school. So that kind of concerns me because anybody can look like a student and just walk right in. And that was this year, even with the new door systems. Nobody asked me who I was," says Hayes.

Greeve says while security measures are good, he wants to see violence in schools prevented at the root of its cause.

"Mental health is such a huge thing. At my school, I always try to be that one person that talks to everyone because no one should ever feel down, or feel like nobody is there for them. Because people are always there for them.'

