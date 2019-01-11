Davenport teen accused of kidnapping and torturing a person.

A Davenport teen is accused of kidnapping and torturing a victim. According to the Muscatine County Attorney, 17 year old Taryn Moore is accused of going to the victim's home on January 9th assaulting him and robbing his of cash and his cell phone. Moore was with two others during the attack. The criminal complaint goes on to say the victim was stripped naked, had his hands, ankles and mouth restrained with duct tape. The victim claims he was also shot with a paintball gun. The victim said he was then put into the truck of vehicle and left in a remote area in the county. Moore is charged with first degree kidnapping and robbery. Authorities are currently looking for the other two who were with Moore during the attack.

