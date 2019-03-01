Davenport teen accused of setting a fire inside J.B. Young Center

A Davenport teenager is accused of several crimes including setting a fire inside the J.B. Young Center.

Police say 19 year old Richard Gatewood started Thursday morning by verbally harassing and threatening a person in at their home around 7:30 a.m. Then police say Gatewood went to Kwik Shop located at 303 W. Locust Street around 10:20 a.m. where he was observed taking several items including cheeses, a lighter and other snacks. Police say he left the store without paying for the items. Then officers were called to the J.B. Young Center around 11:10 a.m. for a fire call. After investigating police say Gatewood had entered the building and set a bag on fire inside the former school. The smoke filled the hallway and there were people inside the building at the time.

Gatewood is charged with theft, trespass, harassment and reckless use or fire.

