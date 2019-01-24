Davenport urges patience with snow removal

The City of Davenport took to Facebook Thursday afternoon telling snow-weary residents “just remember we are all in this together.”

The Quad Cities has received more than a foot-and-a-half of snow in the past two weeks – 19.7 inches in Davenport.

“Snow and ice present inconvenience for everyone,” the City said in the Facebook post.

“Even our own staff gets stuck, and have driveways plowed back in after working twelve-hour shifts. It is the nature of nature – unpredictable and beautiful at times.”

The City said crews dealing with the challenge of drifting snow will continue clearing residential roads overnight Thursday and into Friday, focusing on roads not already plowed and also re-running some routes.

However, “additional clearing will not be performed on residential streets where vehicular parking presents hazardous conditions,” the Facebook post reads.

“Areas we are unable to access with a plow due to on-street parking will not be cleared later.”

The City says residents may call (563) 326-7923 to report any road that has not been cleared by Friday morning and that such roads may have been missed or were not able to be safely navigated by plows because of vehicular parking.

After thanking residents for their patience, the Facebook post says the City of Davenport “does not have the resources to clear all 1,200 lane miles of city streets simultaneously.”

“We are happy to go and do what we can to improve the road’s conditions,” the post reads.

“The best we can all do is to prepare and take it slow.”

The Quad Cities could receive light snow on Friday and then more significant snowfall Sunday into Monday.