Davenport votes to change high-schools from block to traditional schedules

Switching Davenport high schools from a block schedule to traditional schedule is supposed to save the school district anywhere from $1.1 million to $1.4 million dollars. That's why the majority of school board members felt they had to vote "yes" on Tuesday evening.

The change from block to traditional schedules will start in 2021 and impact Central, West, and North.

There was one "no" vote on the school board. And one board member was absent.

The only student school board member in attendance said she didn't support the move.

"If you look at the quality of education versus the money you're saving. I personally don't think it's going to bet better just to save money," says Esmee Belzer, Davenport student school board member.

Belzer said she felt that missing classes in the traditional schedule which includes seven classes a day would put students further behind. In the current block, schedule students have four classes per day.

Belzer also said she felt it wasn't accurate to say that Block schedules didn't include study halls. Belzer said she currently has 35 minutes where she can choose what to do, and for those who are having trouble in classes, it often turns into a mandatory study hall.

Davenport school board member Dr. Allison Beck said what Belzer had to say was very important. But that ultimately the school board is faced with tough decisions due to budgetary strains.

"We don't have another way to save a million dollars," says Dr. Beck. "My personal opinion is that the quality of education is going to stay equal, it's going to take some adjusting," she adds.

Borth schoolboard members Bruce Potts and Linda Hayes said they were going to vote yes, even though reluctantly.

"If you don't want to close a school. If you don't want to change for the block schedule, ok don't change for the block schedule. Then where, where does it (the money) come from? I don't know?" says Potts.

School board member Daniel Gosa voted "no" via phone and said he wasn't confident the change would save over a million dollars. Potts said saving something was better than nothing.

School board member Julie DeSalvo says it's important to follow the change and see the impact the change has made.

One of the concerns a school board members raised was that the traditional schedule will have fewer elective classes. But they're hoping that maybe they can revisit the schedules once the budget is balanced and find a schedule that is somewhere in between.