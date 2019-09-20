Davenport will close roads due to rising Mississippi River

With a Flash Flood Watch in effect, the City of Davenport is taking precautions for flooding from the Mississippi River.

Recent rainfall has already pushed the river higher and is expected to reach at least 14.2 feet by Monday. Flood stage is 15 feet, but the projections could go higher.

As a result, the city has activated its flood action plan. Pumps are being set, and gates closed in low-lying areas.

The city plans to close South Concord Street between River Dr and Wapello sometime Saturday. The Compost Facility will be accessible by taking Rockingham Rd to Wapello to Railroad Ave.

Crews are monitoring conditions and prepared to respond as needed.