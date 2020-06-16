Davenport will host fireworks display July 3 during 'Star Spangled Extravaganza' event

The City of Davenport will host a fireworks display on July 3 to celebrate Independence Day, city officials said Tuesday.

Officials said in a media release that city and staff responded to the community’s outcry for fireworks event after Red, White, and Boom was canceled earlier this year due to concerns over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The event, dubbed “Davenport’s Star Spangled Extravaganza,” will begin at 9:30 p.m. July 3 along the downtown riverfront.

“Many members of the community expressed interest in celebrating the 4th of July,” Mayor Mike Matson said. “In conversation with city staff and council, we decided to have a fireworks show on July 3. Please come and enjoy while social distancing.”

Added Alderman Matt Dorhmann, Fifth Ward, “With everything going on this year with COVID-19 and all the cancelations, the Fourth of July is something we still want to do.

“With social distancing and safe viewing practices, fireworks is something we could still have and enjoy.”

More details will be provided at a later date, city officials said in the release.