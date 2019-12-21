Davenport woman arrested for sexual abuse of a minor

According to court documents, a Davenport woman was arrested for sexual abuse of a minor.

Roxanne Marie Evans, 35, was arrested Thursday after a week-long investigation. Court documents show Davenport Police first received information on the reported abuse on December 12, 2019. During the investigation, records show from approximately July 2019 through November 2019, Evans reportedly committed sexual abuse multiple times to a victim fourteen or fifteen years of age.

Evans has been charged with 3rd Degree Sexual Abuse, a felony charge. She is currently out on bond.