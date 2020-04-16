Davenport woman arrested in connection with Cedar Rapids murder

A Davenport woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a murder that happened in Cedar Rapids in October.

Police say 47-year-old Dawn Benavidez was arrested on accessory after the fact charges. This comes after the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Reginald Ward, of Moline.

He was fatally shot at a Cedar Rapids convenience store on October 30. When officers arrived, they found Ward with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on October 31 at the hospital.

Police initially identified a suspect as 24-year-old Todd Ricky Jenkins, who has a last known address in the Quad Cities area. Police requested the help of the United States Marshals Service to assist in locating Jenkins.

On March 26, the United States Marshals Service-Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested Jenkins at a hotel in Aurora. Officials say he tried to escape out of a second-story window but was taken into custody without incident.

According to a complaint filed by the Linn County Attorney's Office, Benavidez, of Davenport, is accused of helping and aiding Jenkins from being caught after knowing he had fatally shot Ward. Police say she, and another person, went to Muscatine to help Jenkins drive back to Davenport and hide his whereabouts from police.

She is charged with accessory after the fact and police say additional arrests are likely.

You can read the original story on TV6's sister station's website, www.kcrg.com.