Davenport woman facing burglary, willful injury charges

A Davenport woman is free on bond after police say she assaulted someone in the head with a landscaping brick in August.

Shyneckia Shuvontae King, 32, faces charges of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, and willful injury causing a bodily injury, a Class D felony.

At 4:23 a.m. Aug. 11, Davenport police responded to a home in the 1700 block of West 68th Street for a report of shots fired, according to an arrest affidavit.

During the investigation, police learned that King went into the home without permission and intentionally struck someone in the head with a landscaping brick.

The person suffered a cut on the head as a result of being struck.

The affidavit did not indicate whether the original report of shots fired was confirmed.

King was booked into the Scott County Jail at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday; she was released less than 40 minutes later after posting $15,000 through a bail bond company.

She has a preliminary hearing Feb. 14.

