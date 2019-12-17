Davenport woman falls victim to carjacking, says she is now living in fear

A Davenport college student is shaken up nearly 24-hours after having a gun put to her side and her vehicle stolen as she approached a local business.

“[I’m] not [doing] okay,” Elena Perez said after falling victim to a carjacking. “I think it is still settling in that it did happen to me.”

Davenport Police say just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, Perez was approached by a man, held her at gunpoint and took her car with her cell phone inside.

"I said is this really happening right now and he said 'this is really happening" and took out a gun and put it to my ribs,” Perez said "I kind of stepped back, in shock obviously."

Police logs show 15 Davenport police officers responded to the CVS near Kimberly and Division and immediately began their investigation.

"Carjacking. CVS Pharmacy. 1655 West Kimberly Road,” a dispatcher can be heard saying in police radio traffic. “Advised male had a 10-32. Stole her blue Toyota Rav 4."

Police found Perez’s car around 10:30 p.m. less than a mile from the CVS abandoned on El Rancho Drive. The whole situation has left Perez with a shattered sense of security.

"I didn't even want to get out of the car sitting in front of my house,” she said. “Like I looked around before I got out of my car. To go into my house."

As police hunt for the person responsible, Perez wonders why she was the one who fell victim.

"It just sucks that somebody would do this. How bad are you hurting that you would just pull a gun on somebody and take a car?"

Perez told TV6 the suspect was also able to access the family’s bank account. They believe it was through a phone left in the car.

Perez did many things right during the situation, including parking near the door and in a well-lit spot. She also listened to the suspect and followed his demands. Davenport Police suggested you also do the following to protect yourself:

• Always be aware of your surroundings.

• If possible, don't walk alone during late-night hours. Walk-in groups whenever you can—there is always safety in numbers.

• Let a family member or friend know your destination and your estimated time of arrival or return.

• Stay in well-lit areas as much as possible.

• Never hitchhike or accept rides from strangers.

• Report any suspicious activity or person immediately to 9-1-1.

• Avoid carrying large sums of cash, or displaying expensive jewelry in public.

• Cooperate and don’t fight back. Property can be replaced. Humans can’t.

Anyone with information about the crime on Monday night is asked to call Davenport Police.