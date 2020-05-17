Davenport woman makes ear relief bands for frontline workers

As people in the community continue to help each other, a Davenport woman is creating a solution for those who are wearing masks for hours on end. TV6 learned how she's donating ear savers to facilities and workers in the Quad Cities and how she does it all from her home craft room.

Karen Miller calls these relief bands Angel Ears and you may have seen them before. They take the pressure of elastic from a face mask off a person's ears. For many frontline workers, it helps provide relief during long days. Miller has donated hundreds of Angel Ears to nursing homes, veterinary hospitals, and individuals.

“So far I've donated over 200 and I made another 60 this week, and I have 30 laid out ready to stitch up and I'll be making another donation this week,” she said.

Miller said creating the Angel Ears is easy and you can use ribbon, jean, or any other material to start off. She said any place where people wear face masks could use them and they can also be helpful for those who wear glasses or hearing aids.

“Over the next few weeks, I plan to just, you know, keep making, keep donating and just doing what I can you know to help during this time," she said.

She hopes others will also be encouraged to join in. Anyone who is interested in learning how to make their own Angel Ears can reach out to her via email at kmillerkreations@outlook.com